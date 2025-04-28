Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
NASDAQ PSNYW opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.
