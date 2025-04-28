Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNYW opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.