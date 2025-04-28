CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $28.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.50.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

