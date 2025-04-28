CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $28.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.50.
