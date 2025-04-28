Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUPIF opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK’s feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company’s supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

