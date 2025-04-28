DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

