Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apr 28th, 2025

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.53. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexus Industrial REIT

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,934.40. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,925 shares of company stock worth $98,728. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

