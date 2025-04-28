Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.53. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,934.40. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,925 shares of company stock worth $98,728. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

