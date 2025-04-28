Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

FWONA stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

