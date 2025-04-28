Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corporación América Airports in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 366,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.