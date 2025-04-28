Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $61.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 316.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

