Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Will Whitehorn Acquires 1,911 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($21.07) per share, for a total transaction of £30,270.24 ($40,258.33).

Craneware Trading Up 2.6 %

CRW opened at GBX 1,723.64 ($22.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,739.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,973.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £740.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,509.20 ($33.37).

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Craneware Company Profile

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

