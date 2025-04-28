Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of SPHR opened at $28.83 on Monday. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

