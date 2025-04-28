Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,394,091 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,965,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Chevron stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

