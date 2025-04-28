Lido Advisors LLC Sells 124,231 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,231 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

