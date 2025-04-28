The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $56,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after buying an additional 428,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,920,000 after buying an additional 229,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $544.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.19 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

