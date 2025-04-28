Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,431,248 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431,248 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,394,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after buying an additional 1,482,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

