Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $316.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.