Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 112,233.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $300,854,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $227,910,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $624.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

