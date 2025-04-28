iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $972,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD stock opened at $180.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.