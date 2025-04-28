Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,950 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $199.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

