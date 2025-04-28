Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

