RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

