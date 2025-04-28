Christie Group (LON:CTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.42 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Christie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

Christie Group Trading Up 25.7 %

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -841.54 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Stories

