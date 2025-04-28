Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $256,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $53.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.