Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

