Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.