Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $458.92 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

