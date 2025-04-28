Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

