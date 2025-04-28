Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $884.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

