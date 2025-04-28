Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,518,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 708,822 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 818,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 405,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

