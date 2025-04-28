III Capital Management Acquires 17,800 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

III Capital Management boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 0.3% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. III Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.5 %
Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
