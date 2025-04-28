Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,101.53 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.25 and a 12-month high of $1,106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $906.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

