KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 474,587 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 4.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $598,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after acquiring an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after acquiring an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $909,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

