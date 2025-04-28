Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) to Hold

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

CNMD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

CONMED Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CONMED has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,489,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,046,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

