Marshfield Associates Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshfield Associates reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 5.2% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.28% of Moody’s worth $241,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $438.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $659,535. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

