California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,898 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $136,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 185,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 184,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $163.40 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.