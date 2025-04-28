California State Teachers Retirement System Has $168.22 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $168,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

