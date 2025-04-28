Growth Stocks To Consider – April 27th

Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. 7,826,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $908.28. 444,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $922.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.68. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $748.78 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

