California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $306,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $96.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

