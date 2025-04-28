Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 27th

Tesla, Vale, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $25.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,882,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,960,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,332,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,614,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,445,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,524,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

