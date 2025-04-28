Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $188.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.