iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 163.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.