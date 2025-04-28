Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 165,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

