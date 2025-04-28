Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s 8th Largest Position

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,220,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,743,000 after buying an additional 572,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.15.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNG opened at $233.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.70.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

