Northern Trust Corp Has $1.33 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,392 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,326,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.