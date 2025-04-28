Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,293 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.