Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $127.66 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

