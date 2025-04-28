NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

NiSource has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $39.46 on Monday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

