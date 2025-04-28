The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 201,879 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,879 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $652,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

TXN stock opened at $162.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

