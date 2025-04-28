The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $569,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,619,000 after buying an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $506.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

