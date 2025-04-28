Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $154.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

