Betterment LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

